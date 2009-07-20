Explosions Take Lives In China And France

Five people died last week in an explosion at Luoran, a dyestuff chemicals producer located in Luoyang City in China's Henan province, according to Xinhua, the Chinese state-run news agency. More than 100 others were injured. In France, two people died when an ethylene steam cracker exploded at Total Petrochemicals' Carling-Saint-Avold site. Six others were hospitalized. The company says the accident occurred when the cracker was being restarted after a storm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter