Founders’ Award To Stephen Hecht

Stephen S. Hecht, a medicinal chemistry professor and Wallin Chair in Cancer Prevention at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, will receive the Founders’ Award from the ACS Division of Chemical Toxicology during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C. He is being honored for his studies on tobacco carcinogens and their biomarkers. His research focuses on the mechanisms by which carcinogens are metabolically activated and detoxified in humans.
The Founders’ Award is given annually to a member of the division whose scientific activities have emphasized innovative research in chemical toxicology. The division established the award to honor the vision and contributions of individuals who worked to get the division started in the mid-1990s.
