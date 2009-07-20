Graduate students win environmental chemistry awards

The winners of the 2009 C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Award have been announced. This award is the most prestigious given to graduate students by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry.
The awards are presented to graduate students who submit the highest quality research papers. The research paper must be relevant to environmental chemistry, the student must be the first and major author, and the work must have been done at the student’s current institution.
The 2009 recipients are Robert Delatolla, McGill University, in Montreal; Amrika Deonarine, Duke University; Christopher A. Gorski, University of Iowa; Jennifer Guerard, Ohio State University, Columbus; Dongsuk Han, Texas A&M University, College Station; and Haizhou Liu, University of Washington, Seattle.
Each winner will present his or her paper at the C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awards Symposium during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C. Each awardee will receive $1,000 and a one-year membership in the division.
