Inside Instrumentation

(1) New NMR And EPR Systems Go Far Afield

Bruker BioSpin has launched new high-field nuclear magnetic and electron paramagnetic resonance instruments. Operating at 1 GHz, the company’s Avance 1000 NMR spectrometer incorporates the first 23.5-tes­la standard-bore (54 mm) superconducting NMR magnet. This month, Bruker will deliver the first Avance 1000 system to a new high-field NMR lab in Lyon, which is part of France’s National Center for Scientific Research. With an 18- to 24-month lead time, Bruker is accepting orders for the $16 million system. The company also will deliver the first commercial 263-GHz EPR spectrometer, called the Elexsys E780, to the Helmholtz Center, in Berlin. The $2.2 million E780 system is based on a superconducting magnet that can be ramped up to 12 tesla and, when combined with new EPR probe technology, can measure samples up to 5 mm in diameter.

Gyros Raises Venture Capital

Automated micro-immunoassay developer Gyros AB has raised more than $10 million in venture funding to help it further commercialize its technology and become profitable. The Swedish firm’s Gyrolab system requires only nanoliter volumes of reagent and sample and reduces the time required to optimize and execute immunoassays for evaluating therapeutic proteins. Scandanavian life science investor SLS Invest now owns 88% of Gyros, while Industrifonden, a foundation that invests in Swedish companies, has an 8% stake.

Illumina Offers Genome Service

Illumina has launched a personal genome sequencing service for consumers at a price of $48,000. The sequencing, which includes complete coverage, is performed in Illumina’s recently certified clinical testing lab using its Genome Analyzer technology. “By providing this service now, Illumina can help catalyze the development of the infrastructure and physician education that will be necessary as genomic information becomes medically more meaningful,” Chief Executive Officer Jay Flatley says. Illumina is creating a network to help educate consumers and exchange information among consumers, doctors, and others providing counseling and data analysis.

(2) Thermo Debuts HPLC Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing its new Accela 600 high-performance liquid chromatograph and Accela 1000 ultra-HPLC. Both are designed for rapid method development with reduced solvent consumption. Based on Accela quaternary pumps, the systems use force feedback control to provide accurate and precise gradients under all operating conditions. The Accela 600 pump (shown) offers flow rates of up to 5 mL per min and a maximum operating pressure of 600 bar with 90 µL of delay volume, and the Accela 1000 has a maximum operating pressure of 1000 bar with only 65 µL of delay volume.

Firms Advance Molecular Histology

German firms Carl Zeiss MicroImaging and Bruker Daltonics have integrated the Mirax virtual slide scanner from Zeiss into Bruker’s Molecular Imager, a matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry system. Histology researchers can use the MALDI MS instrument to measure spatially resolved peptide, protein, and lipid profiles in tissue sections. Integration of the Molecular Imager with the Mirax then allows those data to be interpreted directly in a histological context by overlaying full microscopic images of tissue samples. The combination gives the full spatial resolution of optical microscopy and the molecular information of MALDI imaging using one visualization tool.

Instrumentation Firms Offer New Mass Spectrometry Equipment

The American Society for Mass Spectrometry’s annual meeting early last month brought out several new additions to the mass spectrometry lineup.

BioTrove has launched the RapidFire 300 system for high-throughput screening of in vitro absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion assays. The company says the purification and injection system can produce label-free data at six to eight seconds per sample and can be integrated with any manufacturer’s triple-quadrupole MS.

Varian announced its 225-MS ion trap, calling it a true benchtop gas chromatograph/MS. The compact design, which houses two pumps, is intended for use in high-throughput labs conducting analyses for environmental, product safety, and other applications.