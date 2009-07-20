Japanese Drugmaker to Acquire U.S. Firm

Japan's Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical has offered to acquire Miami-based Noven Pharmaceuticals for $430 million. Both companies develop transdermal drug delivery systems, or patches, mostly focusing on women's health, central nervous system diseases, and pain relief. Hisamitsu already owns 5% of Noven and considers acquiring the firm a quick way to boost its U.S. presence. Employing 610 people, Noven recorded sales of $109 million in 2008. Hisamitsu mostly develops pain relief patches and skin treatments.
