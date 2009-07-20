Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Joseph S. Cantrell

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Joseph S. Cantrell, 76, emeritus professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, died suddenly on Jan. 6 in Pearl River, La.

Born in Parker, Kan., Cantrell received an A.B. in chemistry and physics from Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, before returning to graduate studies in physical chemistry at Kansas State University, Manhattan. He earned an M.S. in 1957 and a Ph.D. in 1961, specializing in X-ray crystallography.

Cantrell then joined Procter & Gamble as a research chemist in its Miami Valley Laboratories. Four years later, he joined Miami University's department of chemistry as an assistant professor. He became professor in 1985.

While at the university, Cantrell began a 30-year affiliation with Mound Laboratory, in Miamisburg, participating mainly in X-ray diffraction investigations of radioactive compounds, metal hydrides, and nonradioactive high-energy compounds. He worked with Robert Bowman on the synergistic application of solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and powder X-ray diffraction to characterize solid metal hydrides.

Cantrell also worked on flavonoid compounds; thin films and interfacial structures; electron diffraction; and applications of solar energy, photoelectrochemical processes, and electrochemistry.

After retiring from Miami University, he performed contract chemical studies for Lockheed Martin to assist in solving problems related to the space shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954 and serving as chair of its Cincinnati Section in 1985. He was also a member of the Electrochemical Society, the American Crystallographic Association, the American Physical Society, the International Solar Energy Society, and Sigma Xi.

Cantrell is survived by his wife, Margaret; three sons, Mark, Keith, and Kenneth; and six grandchildren.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter A. S. Smith
J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James L. Copeland

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE