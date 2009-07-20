Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

LyondellBasell Under Fire

Bankrupt firm's plan to close facilities in Texas has neighbors in an uproar

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chemical companies residing near the Chocolate Bayou, Texas, operations of LyondellBasell Industries are objecting to its plans to close plants there.

The U.S. subsidiaries of LyondellBasell have been under bankruptcy protection since January. The company wants to permanently close an ethylene cracker in Chocolate Bayou. Lyondell also plans to shut down a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plant about a mile and a half away.

Ineos, which owns a complex adjacent to the HDPE plant, has filed an objection to that shutdown with the U.S. bankruptcy court. Ineos says it has a right to purchase the facility, should Lyondell decide to close it, dating back to 1988, when Ineos predecessor Amoco sold the plant to Lyondell forerunner Quantum Chemical. Ineos says Lyondell rejected its $1 million offer for the facility this spring.

Lyondell has said that the plant is no longer economical and costs $12 million per year to keep running. The court will hold a hearing on the plant's fate next month.

Separately, Lyondell's plans to close the Chocolate Bayou ethylene cracker are being challenged by Solutia and Ascend Performance Materials, the former and current owners of the site, respectively. In a filing with the bankruptcy court, the companies say Lyondell plans to abandon tanks, pipes, and sewer lines at the site in a way that "presents imminent and substantial threats to human health and safety, the other operations at the Chocolate Bayou plant, and the environment."

A Lyondell spokesman declines to elaborate on either of the complaints, noting that the company will "save that for when we respond in the court process." In a transition plan sent to Solutia earlier this month, Lyondell promised "a safe and orderly transition of the Chocolate Bayou facility."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Big M&G project is struggling
Two Chemical Firms Cut Texas Output
Chemical Firms Shutter Production

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE