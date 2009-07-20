Advertisement

Environment

Mercury Reduction At Coal-Fired Plants

by David J. Hanson
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
The Government Accountability Office reports that tests run by the Department of Energy and industry show that carbon sorbent injection can significantly reduce mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants (GAO-09-860T). In 50 tests on 14 facilities with a variety of coal and boiler configurations, the system achieved an average 90% reduction in mercury emissions, GAO reports. Costs to install and monitor the sorbent systems averaged $3.6 million, which is much less than installation of other pollution control systems. Yearly costs were about $640,000—mostly for the carbon sorbent material. Some of the tests by the utilities were done to comply with state standards on mercury releases. The 491 coal-fired power plants in the U.S. emit a total of about 48 tons of mercury annually, GAO states. EPA announced on July 2 that it plans to collect information on mercury emissions from power plants in advance of setting maximum achievable control technology standards for mercury releases.

