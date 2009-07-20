Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

A New Molecular Dynamic Frontier

New experiments show bond excitation can lead to counterintuitive products

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Counterintuitive
[+]Enlarge
Although the C–H bond in this reaction is excited, it unexpectedly does not break. Rather, the reaction products favor DF + CHD2.
Although the C–H bond in this reaction is excited, it unexpectedly does not break. Rather, the reaction products favor DF + CHD2.

A provocative new study shows that, contrary to previous experimental results, exciting a stretching mode of a bond in a molecule during a particular simple chemical reaction does not break the excited bond. In fact, the reaction rate slows, and unexpected products form. The result lays open a vast new territory waiting to be explored: one of energy distribution and transfer during molecular dynamics.

Researcher Kopin Liu and colleagues Hiroshi Kawamata and Weiqing Zhang of Academia Sinica, in Taiwan, show that exciting the C–H stretching mode in the exothermic reaction F + CHD3 not only leads to unexpected products DF + CHD2 but also slows the reaction rate (Science 2009, 325, 303).

Most experiments that selectively excite the stretching mode of a particular bond in simple chemical reactions have been on endothermic reactions, and the process breaks the excited bond. For example, exciting the CD bond during the reaction CH3D + Cl leads to the products CH3 + DCl.

Although the precise mechanism of this new exothermic reaction has yet to be elucidated, the authors posit that exciting the C–H stretching mode enacts a host of controls on the reaction, including, perhaps, blocking energetic channels that would have ordinarily permitted the breaking of the C–H bond, transferring energy to other parts of the system, and slowing the reaction.

The new work is "beautiful," says University of Wisconsin, Madison, chemistry professor F. Fleming Crim, whose lab has been at the forefront of selective bond excitation chemistry. "These incisive experiments reveal the complexity of reactions of polyatomic molecules," Crim says. "Experiments such as Kopin's move us toward that goal and call on theory to help build models of this more complex behavior."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vinyl cation busts some new moves
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optical tweezers trap two atoms in arranged marriage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simulation Technique Finds Reaction Products Not Seen In Experiments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE