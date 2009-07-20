Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Novel Iridium-Doped Superconductor

Replacing some iron with iridium in a rare-earth iron arsenide, forming SmFe0.85Ir0.15AsO, yields a new strategy for making superconductors

by Mitch Jacoby
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Replacing some of the iron atoms with iridium in rare-earth iron arsenides leads to a new type of superconducting compound, according to scientists in China and Australia who prepared the material (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja901065p). Yong Zhao and Yong Liang Chen of Southwest Jiaotong University and coworkers report that the critical transition temperature (Tc) of iridium-doped SmFeAsO increases with iridium concentration, reaching a maximum of 16 K at an iridium-doping level of 15% (SmFe0.85Ir0.15AsO). Iron arsenides with Tc values as high as 56 K have been reported, but the new compound is unique in terms of its transition-metal composition—until now, only cobalt, and to a lesser extent nickel, has been able to induce superconductivity in iron-arsenide-based compounds. Following last year’s discovery of high-temperature iron-arsenide superconductors, researchers around the globe were quick to synthesize numerous related compounds in an effort to boost the Tc (C&EN, Oct. 20, 2008, page 15). Most compounds were made by replacing some oxygen with fluorine or one rare-earth element for another. The latest results highlight an alternative route in the search for new superconductors with enhanced properties, the team says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Germanium gets chiral
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal-Organic Framework Exhibits Record-Setting Conductivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE