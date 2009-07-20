Praxair Invests In Solar Sector

Praxair's electronics division has made $15 million in investments to expand its capacity for tubular sputtering targets used by the solar industry for physical vapor deposition of coatings. The firm acquired tubular bonding specialist SenVac Thin Film Technologies and has increased investments in its own production and R&D facilities in Frankfurt, Germany, and Tonawanda, N.Y. Separately, Praxair has been awarded a contract to supply bulk argon and nitrogen gases to a new Sanyo Electric solar ingot and wafer plant in Eugene, Ore.
