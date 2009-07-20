Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Protein Structure Helps Decipher Route To Selenocysteine

X-ray structure of selenocysteine's transfer RNA coupled to the SepSecS enzyme provides a better view of selenocysteine biosynthesis

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Transformation
[+]Enlarge
SepSecS makes selenocysteine by converting phosphoseryl-bound tRNA to selenocysteinyl-tRNA.
SepSecS makes selenocysteine by converting phosphoseryl-bound tRNA to selenocysteinyl-tRNA.

Selenocysteine is unique among amino acids in that it doesn’t have its own transfer RNA synthetase enzyme but is instead synthesized directly on its specific tRNA (tRNASec). An enzyme known as SepSecS catalyzes the still poorly understood final step in this process in which a phosphoseryl group is converted to selenocysteinyl using selenophosphate as the selenium donor. Dieter Söll of Yale University; Miljan Simonovi´c of the University of Illinois, Chicago; and coworkers now report a 2.8-Å resolution X-ray crystal structure of human tRNASec complexed with SepSecS, phosphoserine, and thiophosphate that provides a better view on how selenocysteine biosynthesis plays out (Science 2009, 325, 321). With the crystal structure and other data in hand, the researchers propose that the phosphoseryl-to-selenocysteinyl conversion occurs via a pyridoxal phosphate (PLP)-dependent mechanism involving a dehydroalanine intermediate. The lack of an aspartate anion to stabilize the pro­tonated nitrogen atom of PLP’s pyridine ring distinguishes SepSecS from most other PLP enzymes, they note. A subsequent series of reactions involving phosphate and selenophosphate completes the pathway from the intermediate to selenocysteine.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE