Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Remembering Ken Reese

July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

What a jolt to learn of the death of my old friend Ken Reese (C&EN, June 1, page 40). Ken was my friend for 55 years, dating from that day in 1954 when he first joined C&EN's Chicago office, of which I was then head. The late Dick Kenyon, who became editor of C&EN in 1956 and who came to know Reese well, gave him the nickname "Tiger," for reasons that are made apparent in Rachel Pepling's sterling Newscripts item.

I'm sure I speak for many, many readers in expressing warm thanks to Pepling, whose "adieu" to Ken truly captured the essence of the man. It was a column worthy of the master himself.

Rodney N. Hader
Silver Spring, Md.

It was with great sadness that I read of the passing of Kenneth Reese. I hesitate to admit it, but ever since I joined ACS as an undergraduate (and especially now that I'm a somewhat prematurely grizzled Ph.D. teaching high school), the first thing that I turn to when I get the new issue of C&EN is Newscripts. Reese and his Newscripts column gave me many laughs. He also published my letter on a peculiar air freshener device that claimed to produce polymeric oxygen or some such nonsense. It was my first professional publication. And so it goes.

Jacob Newman
Bronx, N.Y.

I was sad to hear of Kenneth Reese's death. I've been an ACS member since the 1950s and can honestly say that I think I read every one of his Newscripts pages. I am glad you continue his tradition in C&EN.

Richard D. Stacy
Montrose, Colo.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

… Others Find It
He’s My Brother
Deserving Of Respect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE