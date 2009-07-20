Russell Rouseff Honored For Flavor Chemistry Work

Russell L. Rouseff, a professor of food science at the University of Florida, Gainesville, is the recipient of the 2009 Award for Advancement of Application of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, sponsored by International Flavors & Fragrances and administered by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award, which consists of $3,000 and a plaque, will be presented during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
Rouseff is a leader in citrus flavor chemistry and its applications in the citrus industry. His work has led to an increased understanding of flavor components and their differential expression in juices of different citrus varieties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter