Stephen Benkovic Is Franklin Medalist

Stephen J. Benkovic, Evan Pugh Professor and Eberly Chair in Chemistry at Pennsylvania State University, is the winner of the 2009 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Sciences.
He is among eight winners of this year’s Franklin Institute Awards, which recognize individuals whose innovations have benefited humanity, advanced science, and launched new fields of inquiry.
Benkovic was cited for his contributions to the understanding of the mechanisms of enzymes, particularly those involved in DNA replication. He received a B.S. in chemistry from Lehigh University and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Cornell University.
