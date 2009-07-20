U Of Georgia Licenses Curing Technology

The University of Georgia Research Foundation is licensing a visible-light-based curing technology to adhesives and sealants maker Three Bond International. Charles Kutal, a chemistry professor at the University of Georgia, developed the technology. The university says ordinary ultraviolet curing generates free radicals and cations that are susceptible to oxygen, moisture, and impurities. It can also damage tissue. Visible-light curing yields anions, which are more robust, eliminating the need for specialized equipment and safety measures. Three Bond has rights to use the technology in cyanoacrylate adhesives in the U.S.
