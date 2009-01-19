Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

15,000 Jobs Lost

Chemical payroll losses mirror those in U.S. economy

by Marc S. Reisch
January 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

THE SPREADING credit crisis forced job cuts in just about all sectors of the U.S. economy in 2008, and the chemical industry was no exception.

The U.S. chemical industry lost 15,000 jobs in 2008, down 1.7% from the end of 2007. That decline, to 847,000 jobs, was almost as bad as the 1.9% decline in jobs for the overall economy, which shed 2.6 million workers. Economists expect the situation to get worse in 2009.

Job prospects in the chemical industry are "pretty lousy," says Frederick M. Peterson, president of consulting firm Probe Economics. "The numbers may not even hit bottom this year." Still to be seen in the unemployment figures are the effects of massive layoffs announced by firms such as Dow Chemical, DuPont, and Praxair.

However, Peterson sees a silver lining in the multi-billion-dollar stimulus package under discussion in Congress that may boost infrastructure spending. Such a package could mitigate job losses among chemical companies that supply the construction industry.

Workers downstream from the chemical industry fared even worse in 2008. Department of Labor data show that the construction industry lost 632,000 jobs, down 8.5% from the end of 2007. And the motor vehicle industry saw 161,500 jobs evaporate, for a 16.8% loss.

Just a few months ago, T. Kevin Swift, chief economist for the American Chemistry Council, a U.S. chemical industry trade group, forecast a 3% drop in chemical industry employment in 2009. As the broader economy deteriorates, he expects he will have to revise his forecast for an even larger loss.

Chemical employment peaked at 1.1 million jobs in 1981, and has trended downward since, Swift notes. He attributes the decline to productivity gains, outsourcing, and jobs lost to overseas competitors. The one bright spot had been the pharmaceutical industry, a statistical subset of chemicals, which saw steady job increases over the decade through the end of 2007.

However, available data show that pharmaceutical makers cut about 4,700 jobs, down 1.6%, through the end of November 2008.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US trade group sees chemical growth
US chemical group expects turbulent 2024
Trade group predicts trouble ahead for US chemical industry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE