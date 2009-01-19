Abstracts Wanted: Fluorine Chemistry And Fluorous Technologies Symposia

ABSTRACTS ARE REQUESTED for the 19th International Symposium on Fluorine Chemistry (ISFC) and the 3rd International Symposium on Fluorous Technologies, which will be held jointly on Aug. 23–28 at the Jackson Lake Lodge, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Abstracts are now being accepted at the meeting's website, www.chm.colostate.edu/shs/19isfc.htm, through April 30. Periodic updates on the program and other information will be available on the website.

The triennial ISFC is the premier conference on fluorine chemistry in the world, bringing together 300 to 400 chemists from dozens of countries for a week of lectures, poster presentations, and informal discussions during organized social activities.

For the first time, ISFC will be held in conjunction with the biennial International Symposium on Fluorous Technologies. The combined conference will offer opportunities for scientific discussion, networking, and potential collaboration across subdisciplines of fluorine chemistry and among academic, industrial, and government lab scientists. The meeting will include technical sessions on alternative energy and energy storage; environmental and analytical chemistry; fluorine in medicine, biochemistry, and agriculture; and on fluorous technologies, fluoropolymers, and other materials. General sessions will also be held on organic, inorganic, organometallic, and physical and computational chemistry.

The conference website has links for conference registration and housing. Early registration fees are $575 for participants, $250 for student participants, and $250 for accompanying persons. The deadline to register is April 30, and early registration is encouraged. A number of travel fellowships will be available for students and postdocs who come to present their work; the best student and postdoc posters will receive cash awards. The conference website also lists the plenary lecturers and keynote speakers who have accepted invitations to date, along with other deadlines, information about social events, and a list of sponsors.

Jackson Lake Lodge is situated within Grand Teton National Park, one of the crown jewels of the National Park Service and only a few miles from the south entrance to Yellowstone National Park. A block of rooms has been reserved there for participants. More economical cabins are available for undergraduate and graduate students and postdocs at Coulter Bay Village, a short distance from Jackson Lake Lodge. The conference website includes more information about housing and links to the housing reservation forms.