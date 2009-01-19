Business Group Seeks Greenhouse Gas Cap

A coalition that includes Dow Chemical and DuPont has unveiled a set of policy recommendations aimed at creating an economically sustainable climate protection program. The U.S. Climate Action Partnership is urging Congress to require an 80% emissions reduction below 2005 levels by 2050 through an economy-wide cap-and-trade program. To manage program costs, it is calling for the distribution of some free emissions allowances and the use of offsets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter