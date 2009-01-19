Chinese Aromatics Project Wins Okay

China's Ministry of Environmental Protection has approved the construction of a controversial aromatics complex in the coastal province of Fujian. The $2.7 billion project will feature a 900,000-metric-ton-per-year p-xylene plant, a 1.5 million-metric-ton purified terephthalic acid unit, a power plant, a wastewater treatment plant, and other utilities. Promoted by Tenglong Aromatic, the project has faced strong opposition from local residents since it was first proposed in June 2007. Residents of the relatively affluent province fear that the facilities' operations will pollute the area (C&EN, March 10, 2008, page 15).
