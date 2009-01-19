DSM Opens China Research Center

DSM has inaugurated its new China Campus, where it will concentrate all of its R&D operations in the country and many of its administrative functions. Located in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, the campus can accommodate up to 600 workers on 280,000 sq ft of floor space. According to DSM, the buildings comply with environmental sustainability standards promoted by the U.S. Green Building Council.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter