EU Clears Arsenal's Buy of DSM Unit

European antitrust officials have cleared Arsenal Capital Partners' acquisition of DSM's special products business nine months after the two firms penned the deal. Because Arsenal controls Velsicol Chemical, the acquisition would have given Arsenal control of the only two European plants for benzoic acid-based food and drink preservatives. To get the deal done, Arsenal agreed to sell Velsicol's benzoic acid plant in Estonia. Separately, the European Commission cleared Dow Chemical's pending acquisition of Rohm and Haas. The U.S. government still must clear the deal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter