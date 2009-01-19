GM Picks LG Chem To Power The Volt

General Motors has chosen the South Korean firm LG Chem and its Michigan-based subsidiary Compact Power to supply lithium-ion battery cells for the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid car. GM CEO Rick Wagoner made the announcement at last week's Detroit auto show, saying the automaker hopes to manufacture battery packs in Michigan and open a battery lab in the state. Losing contender A123 Systems, a Massachusetts company, earlier announced an interest in building battery plants in Michigan to supply other automakers, including Chrysler.
