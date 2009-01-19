Novartis Lands HHS Contract For Vaccines

The Department of Health & Human Services has awarded Novartis a $486 million contract to build the first U.S. facility for cell-based influenza vaccine. The facility, which will be located in Holly Springs, N.C., is intended to provide a prepandemic supply of influenza vaccine and produce 150 million doses of pandemic vaccine within six months of the declaration of a flu pandemic. Novartis' cell-culture vaccine production will provide an alternative to egg-based production of vaccine, which is at risk in the instance of avian influenza because the avian flu virus kills both chickens and their eggs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter