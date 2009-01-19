Pittcon's Diamond Anniversary In Chicago

[+]Enlarge Credit: Chicago Convention & Tourism Bureau

COLD AND WINDY CHICAGO will host this year's Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2009) from Sunday, March 8, through Friday, March 13, at McCormick Place. The annual meeting on laboratory science offers a lab product exposition, a diverse technical program, educational programs, and networking opportunities.

PITTCON AT A GLANCE Dates: March 8–13 Location: Chicago Information Contacts:

Program, program@pittcon.org

Exposition, expo@pittcon.org

General Information, info@pittcon.org

Website: www.pittcon.org

The technical program will open on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM. The afternoon will feature symposia, a poster session, workshops, and technical sessions. Technical program details are available at www.pittcon.org/technical/index.html.

The American Chemical Society Division of Analytical Chemistry (ANYL) continues its cosponsorship of a portion of the Pittcon 2009 technical program. ANYL will host six invited symposia, five organized oral sessions, and a poster session.

Conferee networking sessions are part of the technical program. The two-hour sessions are an opportunity to meet people in similar disciplines to share experiences with new technology or brainstorm ideas. Although they are free to all registered attendees, space is limited. Visit the Pittcon 2009 website, www.pittcon.org, and click on "Conferee Networking" under the Technical Program menu.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The Pittcon 2009 technical program will feature workshops, invited symposia, featured contributed sessions, new product forums, and contributed oral and poster sessions. The topics covered in this year's technical program include proteomics, genomics and metabolomics, microfluidics, chemical imaging, homeland security, and food analysis and regulatory affairs.

Program highlights include a plenary lecture on Sunday afternoon by George M. Whitesides of Harvard University on "Paper Diagnostics: Using First-World Science in Developing Economies."

For the first time, Pittcon 2009 will offer a full-day symposium on nanotechnology organized by the Japanese Analytical Instruments Manufacturers Association and the Japan Society for Analytical Chemistry.

SHORT COURSES. More than 100 courses offered from Saturday through Friday will cover a wide range of technical topics. Courses range in length from one-half day to two days and are led by recognized experts. The general meeting registration fee is waived for those who take three or more courses. More information, including the complete list of topics, can be found on the meeting website under "Short Courses."

AWARDS. Recipients of 11 prestigious awards will be recognized at Pittcon 2009. The 2009 Pittcon Heritage Award will be presented to Alfred R. Bader, founder of Aldrich Chemical (now Sigma-Aldrich) and owner of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. This award recognizes outstanding individuals whose entrepreneurial careers have shaped the instrumentation community, inspired achievement, promoted understanding of the modern instrumentation sciences, and highlighted the role of analytical chemistry in world economies. The award will be presented in the opening session, immediately preceding the plenary lecture by Whitesides.

The Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award, awarded by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh, will be given to Ira W. Levin, National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases. Levin will be honored for his research in the applications of vibrational infrared and Raman spectroscopic techniques.

The Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award, sponsored by the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, will be presented to Chad A. Mirkin, George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry, Northwestern University. This award recognizes significant contributions by a scientist to analytical chemistry.

Gary M. Hieftje, Distinguished Professor and Mann Chair of Chemistry, Indiana University, will receive the 2009 Maurice F. Hasler Award. The award, given every two years, recognizes notable achievements in spectroscopy resulting in significant applications of broad utility.

The Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science, sponsored by Agilent Technologies and presented by ANYL, will be given to Nelson Torto, University of Botswana. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to the field of separation science by a young chemist or chemical engineer.

The Dal Nogare Award, sponsored by the Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley, will be presented to Frantisek Svec, University of California, Berkeley. The recipient is chosen on the basis of his or her contributions to the fundamental understanding of the chromatographic process. Svec is being recognized for his work in separations applied to analytical and polymer chemistry.

The Bomem-Michelson Award, sponsored by ABB, honors scientists who have advanced the techniques of vibrational, molecular, Raman, or electronic spectroscopy. Martin Quack, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, is this year's awardee.

The Charles N. Reilley Award, sponsored by the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry, will be given to Charles R. Martin, Col. Allen R. & Margaret G. Crow Professor of Chemistry, University of Florida. This award recognizes outstanding research contributions in electroanalytical chemistry.

Daniel T. Chiu, University of Washington, Seattle, will receive the Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award. This award, sponsored jointly by the Pittsburgh Conference and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, recognizes individuals who have outstanding achievements within 10 years of completing their Ph.D. work.

Graham Cooks, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Purdue University, will receive the Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry. This award, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Conference and Friends of Ralph N. Adams, recognizes an outstanding scientist who has advanced the field of bioanalytical chemistry through research, innovation, or education.

The Williams Wright Award, sponsored by the Coblentz Society, will be presented to Jerome J. (Jerry) Workman Jr., Luminous Medical Inc., Carlsbad, Calif. Workman will be recognized for his work on molecular spectroscopy.

EXPOSITION. The Pittcon 2009 Exposition will be open from Monday through Thursday. Exhibit hours are 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday through Wednesday and 9 AM to 3 PM on Thursday. Among this year's exhibitors will be companies featuring green products or products that minimize, recycle, recover, or reuse materials.