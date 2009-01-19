RNA-Based Therapies Targeted In Two Deals

Cubist Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will work together to advance therapies to treat respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. Cubist will pay Alnylam $20 million up front, as well as potential milestone payments that could total $82.5 million. Included is ALN-RSV01, an RNAi-based RSV inhibitor in Phase II trials for lung transplant patients. Separately, Wyeth is working with Denmark's Santaris Pharma to develop therapies based on Santaris' locked nucleic acid technology, which generates inhibitors of micro and messenger RNAs. Along with a $10 million equity investment, Wyeth will pay Santaris $7 million in cash and potential payments of up to $83 million for each of 10 targets.
