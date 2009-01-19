Advertisement

Policy

Report Details NIH Research Activities

by Susan R. Morrissey
January 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 3
NIH released its first "Biennial Report of the Director," outlining the agency's research portfolio. The report is mandated under the NIH Reform Act of 2006 and replaces a series of disparate reports put out by the agency's 27 institutes and centers. It is intended to give Congress and the public a better understanding of NIH's research programs. In addition to summarizing the scope of NIH's research, the report also provides data on agency funding, relevant health statistics, and strategic plans and direction for future research. "The NIH Biennial Report provides a panorama of the research, research training, and dissemination efforts supported by NIH," says Raynard S. Kington, the agency's acting director. "Throughout the document, readers are given an opportunity to see the directions of discovery and understand the research that goes on across all 50 states, the territories, around the world, and at the NIH's own laboratories," he explains. The report, which covers agency activities that took place in fiscal 2006 and 2007, is online at biennialreport.nih.gov.

