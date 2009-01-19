French specialty chemical company Rhodia will acquire McIntyre Group, a specialty surfactants maker based in University Park, Ill. With 2008 sales of about $146 million, McIntyre has been experiencing double-digit sales growth over the past three years, Rhodia says. The French firm is already a significant maker of specialty surfactants, thanks to its previous acquisition of Albright & Wilson and other firms. It anticipates "significant synergies" based on cross-selling and supply chain opportunities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter