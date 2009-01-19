Sunoco To Shutter Bayport Facility

Sunoco will permanently close its Bayport, Texas, polypropylene facility by the end of April. The firm says an internal review showed the plant was "no longer financially viable." Sunoco put its chemical operations, including polypropylene, up for sale last month. Sunoco's polypropylene units in La Porte, Texas; Marcus Hook, Pa.; and Neal, W.Va., will take up some of the slack from the closure.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter