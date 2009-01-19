... While Ze-gen Gets Funding For Syngas

Renewable energy start-up Ze-gen has received funding from Waroz Holding, the corporate group of the Sultanate of Oman, to commercialize gasification technology that converts municipal waste into synthesis gas. Other investors in the $20 million round of financing are Flagship Ventures, VantagePoint Venture Partners, and Massachusetts Technology Development Corp. Ze-gen wants to operate full-scale commercial facilities in the U.S. by 2012.
