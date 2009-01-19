ZeaChem Advances Cellulosic Ethanol ...

Biofuels start-up ZeaChem has raised $34 million in venture capital financing to develop a refinery that converts cellulosic biomass into ethanol. The company received funding from Globespan Capital Partners, PrairieGold Venture Partners, and Valero Energy, among others. ZeaChem's process uses chemical fractionation, fermentation, and gasification to turn nonfood biomass into ethanol and chemical feedstocks. It will begin construction on a plant in Boardman, Ore., this year.
