ACS Brings Elements To Kids

ACS President Thomas H. Lane and the ACS Committee on Community Activities will host “Celebrating the Elements: An American Chemical Society Community Outreach Event,” on Aug. 15, during the 238th ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C. Volunteers will participate in hands-on activities highlighting the elements in honor of the 2009 National Chemistry Week celebration and the 140th anniversary of the periodic table. “These activities will give the children a better appreciation for science and scientists and help them understand some of the ways that chemistry impacts their lives,” Lane says.
