ACS To Designate Two Landmarks

Later this month, ACS will designate the development of the Pennsylvania oil industry as a National Historic Chemical Landmark with two ceremonies. On Aug. 26, Samuel Kier’s construction of the first still for refining kerosene will be recognized in Pittsburgh; on Aug. 27, a ceremony in Titusville, Pa., will mark the drilling of the first oil well by Edwin Drake. The Titusville designation is part of a larger celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the first successful U.S. oil well.
