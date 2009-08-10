ACS Network Forum For Strategic Plan

The ACS Board of Directors, through its Standing Committee on Planning, is launching a forum on the ACS Network for members and other chemistry stakeholders to participate in reviewing a draft of the “ACS Strategic Plan for 2010 & Beyond.” The forum, which can be found at communities.acs.org/groups/acs-strategic-plan (ACS Network login is required), includes discussions of each of the society’s six goals in the context of current challenges and opportunities. This fall, the planning committee will carefully consider these discussions in developing the final strategic plan proposed to the board of directors for approval. All C&EN readers are invited to review the draft plan and share their thoughts.
