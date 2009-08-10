Stephen Fesik has joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center as professor of biochemistry. He will lead the cancer drug discovery initiatives of the Vanderbilt Institute of Chemical Biology and the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Fesik had been a divisional vice president of cancer research at Abbott Laboratories, building a pipeline of drug candidates showing promising anticancer activity.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
