Alnylam And Tekmira Ink RNAi Delivery Pact

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals have formed a research collaboration focused on the discovery of cationic lipids and lipid nanoparticles for the delivery of RNAi therapeutics. Both companies are already advancing RNAi drugs that use Tekmira's stable nucleic acid lipid particle delivery technology. Research will be funded by Alnylam and conducted by scientists at the University of British Columbia and at a newly formed company called AlCana Technologies.
