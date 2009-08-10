Associations

Miriam Cortes-Caminero has been named executive director of the Society for Biological Engineering, a technological community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. She succeeds June Wispelwey, who became executive director of AIChE in January. Cortes-Caminero most recently served as director of marketing with Sartorius Stedim Biotech.
David DiBiasio, head of Worcester Polytechnic Institute's chemical engineering department, has been elected as a fellow of the American Society for Engineering Education.
Ken Lee, professor of food science and director of the Ohio State Food Safety Center at Ohio State University, has been named an American Council on Education Fellow for the 2009–10 academic year. The ACE Fellows Program focuses on identifying and preparing senior leadership for the nation's colleges and universities.
Gary L. Messing has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Materials Research by the Materials Research Society. He remains as head of the department of materials science and engineering at Pennsylvania State University. Messing succeeds Gordon E. Pike, who retired after eight years as the journal's editor-in-chief.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section.
