BASF Sells Korean Styrene Facility

BASF will sell a styrene plant to South Korean refiner SK Energy. Idled since October 2008, the 320,000-metric-ton-per-year facility is within an SK Energy complex in Ulsan, South Korea. BASF says it will continue to produce polystyrene and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene in South Korea by obtaining the styrene feedstock from other sources. The German company says the sale is part of an effort to improve its styrenics business amid a global supply glut.
