Batteries For Cars

I commend C&EN for moving beyond qualitative arguments on global warming, CO2, and energy independence, etc., to quantitative treatments of the issues. In particular, "Battery Thrills and Chills" by Melody Voith was direct, terse, and informative on the issue of batteries for electric cars (C&EN, May 4, page 34). In short, her article is the best thing that I have seen on the subject.
I hope that she will prepare another article on the chemistry and structure of lithium-ion batteries with primary emphasis on the scale-up issues in going from cell-phone and laptop applications to automobiles and beyond.
Robert L. Kabel
State College, Pa.
