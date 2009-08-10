Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biotech Firms Dip Toes In Investment Waters

by Ann M. Thayer
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

An upturn in biotechnology company fortunes is helping boost stock values in the industry. In July especially, the biotech sector was "hot," according to Burrill & Co., and the merchant bank's biotech stock index posted a 6.5% gain. Positive drug data, good sales and earnings results, and partnering and merger deals all contributed to the increase. Taking advantage of the warmer climate for the sector, several biotech firms have sold or will sell shares to raise money. In one of the biggest offerings in some time, Human Genome Sciences cashed in on positive news about its lupus drug, Benlysta, and collected $357 million last week. Meanwhile, swine flu vaccine maker Inovio Biomedical raised $30 million, and Micromet, a developer of antibody therapies, brought in $81 million. Oncology-focused Ariad Pharmaceutical has priced its planned stock offering to raise $31 million, and Idenix Pharmaceuticals, which develops drugs against human viral diseases, hopes to raise $21 million. To further support its inhaled insulin product, MannKind will try to sell 7.4 million shares, which have been trading for around $8.00; CEO and principal stockholder Alfred E. Mann will buy 1 million of the newly offered shares.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lilly will acquire Emergence, Sigilon
Amgen to acquire 20.5% stake in BeiGene for $2.7 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biotechs See Boom And Bust In 2015

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE