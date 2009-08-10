Air Products has won a contract to supply nitrogen and other gases to a Chi Mei Optoelectronics plant in Tainan, Taiwan, that produces thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal displays. Air Products already supplies Chi Mei and several other electronic components manufacturers at the site.
Senomyx, a flavor discovery firm, has signed a research and commercialization agreement with fragrance and flavor company Firmenich for sweetness enhancers. The new ingredients are intended to be used with sucrose, fructose, and rebaudioside, an extract from the Stevia rebaudiana plant.
DuPont and Smart Fuel Cell have received a $3 million Army order for their M-25 portable fuel cell. The methanol-powered cells are designed to be worn by soldiers to power electronic equipment. They were the focus of a $1 million prize awarded by the Department of Defense in October 2008.
SouthWest NanoTechnologies (SWeNT) and Chasm Technologies will open a carbon nanotube coatings application development center at Chasm's facility in Canton, Mass. Chasm develops scalable production processes and commercializes products that use nanomaterials. SWeNT produces carbon nanotubes in Norman, Okla.
DSM Pharmaceuticals' site in Greenville, N.C., has been certified by SafeBridge Consultants for the safe handling of potent active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished drugs. Since 1999, eight organizations have achieved certification, and five facilities are still active in the SafeBridge program.
Sasol has reached an agreement with the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood & Allied Workers Union, ending a weeklong strike affecting some of the firm's South African chemical operations. Workers received a wage increase of 9–10%.
Evotec will pay $4 million to acquire a 70% stake in Research Support International, a provider of chemical synthesis services with about 160 employees near Mumbai. Evotec says the purchase strengthens its discovery alliance business.
CambridgeSoft and Imaginatik have launched a new visual collaboration tool for scientists called ChemBioConnect. Developed in collaboration with researchers from Pfizer, the software allows large groups to draw, view, edit, archive, and search chemical structures and biological systems.
