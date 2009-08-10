Cherokee And DuPont In Manufacturing Deal

Cherokee Pharmaceuticals has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal to supply a fermentation-based product to DuPont Applied BioSciences, which focuses on renewably sourced chemicals. Starting in late 2009, the custom chemical manufacturer will produce the proprietary product at its Riverside, Pa., facility. It bought the plant from Merck & Co. in January 2008 and has been expanding capacity and looking to broaden its customer base. According to Cherokee, the project will tie up a significant proportion of its fermentation capacity.
