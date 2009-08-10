Cleveland Clinic Invests In Small Firm

Cleveland Clinic, a leading academic medical center, has taken an equity stake in FTA Therapeutics, a Pennsylvania-based developer of antimicrobials, in return for conducting clinical studies with FTA. The studies will be part of a project between FTA and biotech firm Pure Bioscience focused on a silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial. FTA is completing preclinical work on SDC formulations to prepare for trials on wound care and acne later this year.
