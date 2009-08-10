Dow Has Role In North Korea Rescue

An airplane provided by Dow Chemical played a role in the mission undertaken by former president Bill Clinton to win the release of American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee from North Korea. Upon arriving in California last week, Ling thanked Dow and its CEO, Andrew N. Liveris. "Dow is appreciative of the opportunity to provide assistance in support of the release of Ms. Ling and Ms. Lee," Liveris said.
