Elemica Merges With RubberNetwork

Elemica, a provider of chemical industry supply-chain services, has merged with RubberNetwork, a similar company serving the rubber and tire industry. The combined entity will operate under the Elemica name and will be based at Elemica's headquarters in Exton, Pa. Elemica says it annually processes $50 billion in electronic transactions for clients including Arkema, BASF, Dow Chemical, and DuPont. RubberNetwork has customers including Goodyear, Michelin, and Pirelli that annually transact $10 billion in business through the network.
