Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

European Decline Persists

Reports show poor earnings, but some positive signals are on the horizon

by Melody Voith
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

European chemical firms report that second-quarter results were terrible compared with last year's, although not quite as bad as those in the first quarter. Demand was still weak but no longer dropping, and some firms saw the shadows of a recovery.

In its report to investors, DSM wrote that the global economic downturn had "a very adverse effect" on all of its businesses except nutrition but that it saw improved demand compared with the first quarter. Overall, the company booked just $14 million in earnings, a huge 94.8% drop from second-quarter 2008.

Although DSM's revenues remained leaden, cost-cutting activities that began late last year put a floor under operating results. "Early and aggressive action to reduce costs, a focus on cash, stringent management of working capital, and the ongoing resilience of our life sciences businesses" kept DSM in the black, Chairman Feike Sijbesma said. The firm is accelerating its cost reduction program, adding 250 job cuts to the 1,000 layoffs it announced in December 2008.

Specialty chemical firm Clariant is also focusing on cash and cutting costs. The firm, which in June announced 500 layoffs in addition to 1,400 previous ones, posted a loss of $66 million for the quarter and reported that volumes were down 23% from last year's quarter. However, Clariant saw destocking ease and says it has started to increase output in some businesses.

Kemira was able to boost earnings even while revenues declined 12.3%. The company had implemented price increases last year and eliminated $33 million in fixed costs. In addition, steady demand for municipal water treatment products and specialty chemicals for agriculture and pharmaceuticals helped the firm weather the crisis.

At Bayer, health care and crop science businesses saw increased revenue, but a continued slump in demand for plastics and coatings hurt overall earnings. CEO Werner Wenning warned that additional shutdowns may come for the polycarbonates business.

Although its sales stayed level, Merck KGaA reported much higher operating expenses for pharmaceutical R&D and marketing compared with last year's, leaving it with a 47.9% drop in earnings. The company said it is seeing some recovery in its struggling liquid-crystals business, but demand for pigments is not improving.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik posts a financial loss
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms struggle in first quarter
European earnings surge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE