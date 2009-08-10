Former Innospec Exec Is Charged With Bribery

A former agent for the specialty chemical maker Innospec has been charged with bribery and paying kickbacks under the United Nations Oil for Food Program (OFFP). A U.S. Justice Department indictment accuses the agent, Ousama Naaman, of offering kickbacks to Iraqi government officials from 2001 to 2003 in exchange for OFFP contracts for a chemical used in the refining of leaded fuel. In addition, Naaman allegedly paid bribes in 2006 to ensure that a competing product would fail a field test. Investigations into the company's involvement in the scandal led to the departure of CEO Paul W. Jennings in March (C&EN, March 30, page 9). Innospec says it continues to cooperate in the case
