Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Indiana University Honors Carroll

by Linda Raber
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
Former American Chemical Society president Bill Carroll is one of five alumni of Indiana University, Bloomington, to receive a 2009 Distinguished Alumni Service Award. The award is the university's highest honor, reserved solely for IU alumni and provides recognition for outstanding career achievements and significant contributions benefiting the recipient's community, state, or nation, or IU.

Carroll, who received a Ph.D. there in 1978, is vice president of chlorovinyl issues for Occidental Chemical and a leader within the Chlorine Chemistry Council and Vinyl Institute. A supporter of environmental protection and sustainable development, he has promoted applying rigorous green chemistry principles to the challenges of world hunger, energy supply, and waste management. Carroll served as president of ACS in 2005 and currently serves on the society's board of directors. He is an adjunct professor at IU, teaching a course in polymer chemistry to senior undergraduates and graduate students.

Linda Raber compiled this week's section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

