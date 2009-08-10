Indiana University Honors Carroll

Former American Chemical Society president Bill Carroll is one of five alumni of Indiana University, Bloomington, to receive a 2009 Distinguished Alumni Service Award. The award is the university's highest honor, reserved solely for IU alumni and provides recognition for outstanding career achievements and significant contributions benefiting the recipient's community, state, or nation, or IU.
Carroll, who received a Ph.D. there in 1978, is vice president of chlorovinyl issues for Occidental Chemical and a leader within the Chlorine Chemistry Council and Vinyl Institute. A supporter of environmental protection and sustainable development, he has promoted applying rigorous green chemistry principles to the challenges of world hunger, energy supply, and waste management. Carroll served as president of ACS in 2005 and currently serves on the society's board of directors. He is an adjunct professor at IU, teaching a course in polymer chemistry to senior undergraduates and graduate students.
Linda Raber compiled this week's section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter