Industrial Green Chemistry Conference In India

A three-day workshop on innovation and implementation of industrial green chemistry, sponsored in part by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI), the Warner Babcock Institute, and Yale University, will be held on Dec. 4–6, in Mumbai. In addition to two-and-one-half days of technical presentations, discussions, and brainstorming on challenging industrial problems, the workshop will include a half-day session for chief executives, with the aim of making a convincing case for the relevance of green chemistry to their businesses and the impact of environmentally benign chemical practices on company profitability. More than 30 presenters and 250 international participants are expected to attend.
Paul Anastas, Yale University professor and President Obama’s designee to head the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research & Development, will speak on the first day of the conference. On the second day, presentations will be given by John Warner, president and chief technology officer of the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, in Wilmington, Mass., and Robert Peoples, director of the ACS GCI. Case studies will be offered by fine chemicals manufacturing companies including manufacturers of drugs, agrochemicals, dyes and pigments, and fine and specialty chemicals. Presentations on the third day will be for senior executives as well as technical directors to learn about implementing green chemistry projects. Registration for the full conference is $1,000. Discounts are available for students and employees of nonprofit institutions. Go to industrialgreenchem.com for more details.
