Policy

Launch Of ACS Symposium Series Online

by Linda R. Raber
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
Most Popular in Policy

Every book from the ACS Symposium Series and Advances in Chemistry Series dating from 1950 through 2009 is now available online alongside journal content with all of the same features, functionality, and related content linking.

The nearly 1,200 e-books cover a broad range of topics including agricultural and food chemistry, cellulose and renewable materials, chemical education, organic chemistry, polymer chemistry, materials, and more.

Book content will now be browsable by publication year, as well as by the sponsoring ACS division, discoverable alongside journal content in search results, and accessible via related content recommendations at the abstract/article level for ACS journals. More information about ACS Symposium Series Online is available at pubs.acs.org/page/books/index.html.

